QPR are trailing Sheffield United in the battle to land a Premier League club’s winger on loan as he is ‘leaning towards’ joining the Blades, according to the South London Press.

The R’s are looking to strengthen before the window closes at the end of the month as they aim to back manager Marti Cifuentes.

They have been leading the hunt along with Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United to loan winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace.

QPR are willing to make a significant financial commitment to get Rak-Sakyi this summer.

The player though, who will have a big say in where he goes, is ‘leaning towards’ a move to Sheffield United on loan.

Wilder’s project at Bramall Lane is an enticing one for Rak-Sakyi.

The Palace man has a host of Championship sides who are keen taking him for the season and they will need to fork out a loan fee to get him.

Rak-Sakyi also has interest from outside England with notably Anderlecht and Lyon interested in securing his services.