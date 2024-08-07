Rangers are facing a sticking point in their bid to land Chelsea midfielder Leo Castledine on a loan deal, with Aberdeen also in the mix, according to Football Scotland.

Philippe Clement’s side have given themselves a chance of progressing in the Champions League with a first leg qualifier draw with Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night.

Clement has been clear though that Rangers have transfer plans in place regardless of the European competition they are in this season.

Chelsea midfielder Castledine, 19, is a player that the Gers want and they have been in touch with the Blues.

The Premier League side are open to loaning Castledine out for the season, but a sticking point is that Rangers want to have an option to buy.

They would like the opportunity to sign the midfielder permanently to be built into any loan.

Chelsea are not keen on that and talks are continuing between the two clubs.

Other clubs are also keen on Castledine and one of those are Rangers’ Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

The Dons have made their interest in the midfielder known and if they are prepared to agree to just a simple loan deal then that could suit Chelsea more.

Aberdeen have had a slow transfer window so far and signing Castledine ahead of Rangers would be a big coup.