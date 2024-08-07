AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has continued to remain a target for West Ham in the ongoing transfer window, according to ExWHUemployee.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been impressive since leaving Chelsea for AC Milan in 2021 and has been one of the best defenders in Italy.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and was on Newcastle United’s radar earlier in the window before they shifted their focus towards Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Tomori has also been on the radar of West Ham this summer who are in the market for more centre-backs.

It has been claimed that West Ham have continued to remain interested in getting their hands on the Rossoneri defender.

The England defender is still a name who is being discussed in recruitment meetings inside West Ham.

West Ham are expected to remain busy until the end of the window and Tomori remains on their radar.

However, a move for him is likely to depend on West Ham selling a centre-back in the coming weeks, with Kurt Zouma likely to go.