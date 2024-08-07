Southampton have now pulled out of talks to land Union Santa Fe attacker Jeronimo Domina.

Saints are keen on the Argentine attacker and have been holding talks with Union Santa Fe in an attempt to take him to St Mary’s.

The Premier League side have been looking for an initial loan for the 18-year-old striker, which would then be followed by a permanent move.

The obligation to buy in the loan agreement for Domina would be based on certain objectives being met.

Southampton’s counter offer was put in to Union Santa Fe on this basis, but the Argentine side did not respond.

As a result, according to Argentine outlet Mercado de Pases, Southampton have ‘pulled out of negotiations’.

The Premier League side are no longer trying to sign Domina.

Whether they might bring their interest in the teenage striker, who they rate highly, back to life before the transfer window closes remains to be seen.