Southampton are rivalling Lens and Lyon for the signature of 18-year-old French attacking midfielder Alpha Diallo in the ongoing transfer window.

Diallo has been part of the Bordeaux academy but with the French club bringing down the shutters on their professional status, the teenager is available this summer.

The 18-year-old midfielder attacking midfielder has been on the radar of several clubs in France this summer.

Lens and Lyon are interested in getting their hands on him but they are facing Premier League competition for his signature.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Southampton have joined the race to sign the teenage midfielder.

Saints are pushing hard to take him to England and have already sent an offer to the player and his camp.

Southampton believe it is a good opportunity to sign a young player of Diallo’s quality this summer.

The teenager is considering options and is weighing up between staying in France or moving to England.