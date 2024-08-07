Liam Cooper, who Leeds United said they were talking to about staying at Elland Road, is now thinking about options abroad for his next move.

The Scotland international’s contract expired this summer with the Whites and he has been an attractive target for several sides.

The Championship outfit announced they were talking to Cooper about a new deal, but it is suggested that has not been formalised and the defender’s future remains up in the air.

Leeds did indicate a contract verbally to Cooper, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the money was less than he could expect to earn in League One.

Cooper has now, despite interest from two Championship clubs, started to consider the idea of a move abroad.

Where Cooper might end up remains to be seen, but he looks unlikely to stay at Leeds.

They have been recently linked with Freiburg’s 18-year-old central defender Bruno Ogbus.

Leeds also brought back Joe Rodon this summer and he is expected to partner Ethan Ampadu at the heart of defence.