Stoke City are working on a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers to take midfielder Luke Cundle back, after a successful loan spell, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season at the Championship side, where he caught the attention of manager Steven Schumacher, who also had him at Plymouth Argyle.

Cundle missed just four games and finished the season with four-goal contributions in 16 Championship matches.

Schumacher, who knows Cundle well, now wants the player back at his disposal as they aim to challenge for promotion next season.

The club are holding discussions with Cundle’s parent club Wolves to take him back again this season, and the Molineux outfit are expecting him to leave at some point this summer.

Cundle, on his part, is keen on a return after having enjoyed his spell at Stoke.

It now remains to be seen how quickly Stoke manage to wrap up a deal to sign Cundle.

Stoke’s first match of the season will be against Coventry City this Saturday and time is short to register the player for that match.