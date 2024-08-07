Tottenham Hotspur have been ‘given the green light’ by Dominic Solanke to push to sign him from Bournemouth, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ange Postecoglou wants to add a striker to his squad with suggestions that Richarlison could move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Bournemouth forward Solanke has emerged as the top target for Tottenham who want to sign a Premier League-proven striker.

The 26-year-old forward has given the green light to Spurs to move forward with the negotiations to sign him this summer.

It has been claimed that talks are under way between Spurs and Bournemouth to discuss the proposed deal this summer.

Tottenham are pushing to get a deal done to sign the striker quickly as they prepare for the new season.

Solanke scored 19 times in the Premier League last season and still has three years left on his contract.

Bournemouth are likely to demand a premium fee before agreeing to sanction the sale of their top striker, who has a release clause set at £65m.