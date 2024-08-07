Tottenham Hotspur are yet to open talks with Bournemouth over signing Cherries striker Dominic Solanke, according to talkSPORT.

The north London outfit are in the market for a clinical striker this summer and are in a position to move after shedding significant amounts from their wage bill.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is an admirer of Cherries forward Solanke and he is interested in bringing him in this season.

The English forward had an impressive last season with the Cherries where he made 25-goal contributions in 42 all-competition matches.

Multiple clubs have shown interest in the 26-year-old forward, but Bournemouth are not keen on selling and have been sticking to his £65m release clause.

It has been recently suggested that Spurs have received the green light from Solnake to go ahead with the deal.

However, it is now claimed the north Londoners have not opened talks around Solanke with the Cherries.

While talks may be taking place between agents and intermediaries, there is no contact between Tottenham and Bournemouth over a deal.

Spurs face having to fork out a big sum to take Solanke to north London this summer.