Tottenham Hotspur are open to listening to offers for their Israeli winger Manor Solomon this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Lilywhites signed the 25-year-old from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer last summer but are yet to see the best of him.

After playing just five matches in a Tottenham shirt, Solomon picked up an injury and has been out since then.

The London-based club, who have put focus on offloading players this summer, have added Solomon to that list now.

They are willing to listen to offers for the player and will let him leave within this window.

It now remains to be seen whether a suitable offer comes in for Solomon, who could not show his best last term.,

He had been sidelined for a lengthy period while he was at Fulham during the 2022/23 season.

Tottenham have made space in their transfer budget by selling a number of their fringe players already.

They are yet to make any significant signings, but are keen on Dominic Solanke.