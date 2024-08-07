Southampton have received approaches from two German clubs for Armel Bella-Kotchap, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The German defender joined the Saints in 2022 from Bundesliga club Bochum on a four-year deal and was regarded as a top prospect.

Bella-Kotchap was sent out on a season-long to PSV Eindhoven last term after the Saints spent a season in the Championship.

The 22-year-old central defender had an injury-riddled loan spell in the Netherlands and he played only six times for PSV.

Now he is back at Southampton and Bundesliga clubs are looking to bring him back to Germany this summer.

Hoffenheim and Stuttgart have approached Southampton about signing the 22-year-old.

The German clubs have not reached an agreement with the Premier League side yet.

Now it remains to be seen if Southampton will be able to keep Bella-Kotchap at St.Mary’s this summer or if he will go back to the Bundesliga after two years away.