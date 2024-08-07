Rennes are putting in a big push to close a deal for defender Fabricio Bruno before West Ham United can return to the chase.

West Ham tried to land Bruno earlier this summer and had a deal in place only for the defender to feel the finances were not right.

They are expected to try again for him soon as extra money will be available once Kurt Zouma departs for the Middle East.

However, West Ham could soon find Bruno has gone as Rennes are looking to sign him.

According to Brazilian journalist Julio Miguel Neto, Rennes are expected to match the fee that West Ham put on the table for Flamengo in the next few days.

Crucially, Rennes already have an agreement on personal terms in place with Bruno.

The defender is happy with the four-year deal on the table.

Rennes have had a representative meet with the Flamengo board to discuss the deal and the French side want to act quickly.