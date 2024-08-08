Arsenal have still not made a formal bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to Sky Sports News.

The Gunners have only made David Raya’s move permanent and signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna in the ongoing transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s men are looking to increase their squad depth this summer as they are looking to fight for the league title in the upcoming season.

They are looking to add at least one player in the team’s engine room and Merino’s name has emerged as a top option.

Merino played in England during his time at Newcastle United before joining the Spanish side in 2018.

He has entered the final year of his Real Sociedad contract and it has been suggested that he is also eager to move back to England.

The north London outfit, however, are yet to send a formal bid to Real Sociedad for Merino.

Now it remains to be seen if the Spanish side will receive an opening bid for Merino from the Gunners in the coming days of the transfer window.