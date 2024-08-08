Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers are plotting to make moves for former Birmingham City forward Scott Hogan, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Hogan’s four-year stint at Birmingham City ended this summer after his contract expired and Blues suffered relegation from the Championship and into League One.

He had a forgettable last campaign with Birmingham City where he scored only once in 26 league appearances.

The 32-year-old frontman is a free agent now and it has been suggested that he has interest from Championship sides.

Blackburn Rovers and newly promoted Oxford United are looking to approach Hogan.

The Ewood Park side have lost Sam Gallagher and Semir Telalovic this summer and they are looking at free agent Hogan to add quality to their frontline.

Oxford United are also looking to add Championship-proven goalscoring pedigree to bolster their forward options for the upcoming season.

Now it remains to be seen if either of the interested Championship clubs will be able to snap up the former Birmingham City man this summer.