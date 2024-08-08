Norwich City have not yet accepted a fresh bid made by Celtic for the services of striker Adam Idah, according to the BBC.

Celtic want Idah back at the club on a permanent basis following a successful loan during the second half of last season.

They have already failed with one offer for Idah though and Norwich have been under no pressure to sell him.

Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has been looking to keep the 23-year-old, but Celtic have now gone back in with a fresh offer.

That bid has not been accepted by Norwich.

And talks are continuing between the two clubs, indicating Norwich may still want more.

Idah is thought to want to make the move back to Celtic.

The striker won both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup while at Parkhead last term.

Losing Idah so close to the start of the new Championship season though would be far from ideal for Norwich.