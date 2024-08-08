Tottenham Hotspur’s green light is being awaited by a club looking to sign one of their stars and it is expected within the next 24 hours.

Spurs have been busy in the transfer window so far, but have focused their efforts on moving on players not central to Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

That process, despite the recent exits of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil, has not concluded and Emerson Royal has been largely expected to go.

AC Milan have been working hard to sign Royal from Spurs and talks have gone on over several weeks.

It was claimed earlier today that the Rossoneri have grown tired of waiting and are now not making Royal a priority.

That is wide of the mark though, according to Sky Italia, as AC Milan are waiting for Tottenham’s green light.

They feel a deal is in place and are expecting Tottenham to give the green light at some point over the next 24 hours.

Royal wants to make the move to the San Siro and has been waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement.