Liverpool’s asking price for one of their players has forced an interested club to pull out of trying to do a deal.

The Reds have been quiet in the transfer window so far, but are expected to pick up the pace of their business soon.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is being targeted by Liverpool, however there are also likely to be departures from Anfield with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg drawing interest.

Van den Berg has had significant interest from Germany, where he spent last season on loan at Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Mainz have already ruled out trying to bring him back due to Liverpool’s £20m asking price.

Hoffenheim are also keen on Van den Berg but, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the price tag is now also too much for them.

Mainz and Hoffenheim could come back to the table if Liverpool change their stance.

Van den Berg is also keen to move on from Anfield as he wants to be playing first team football every week.