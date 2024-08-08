Serie A side Genoa have now pulled out of the race to sign Aberdeen’s 25-year-old striker Bojan Miovski, as La Liga side Girona work to secure him, according to Sky Sports News.

Miovski was Aberdeen’s standout performer last season, finishing the season with 26 goals in 53 appearances overall despite the Dons enduring a poor campaign.

His performances caught the attention of clubs from around Europe, who are now working on taking him out of Scotland.

Girona are now pushing hard to sign Miovski and are the firm favourites in the race, though Italian side Genoa have been keen.

Now though Genoa have decided to withdraw from the chase to land the Aberdeen striker.

Their decision will come as welcome news for Girona, who have now reached an advanced stage of negotiations for Miovski

Whether that might weaken Aberdeen’s negotiating hand given Girona do not have to worry about competition from Genoa remains to be seen.

Aberdeen have been looking for £6.5m to let Miovski move on from Pittodrie.