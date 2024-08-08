French giants Marseille have reopened discussions for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah after their negotiations for Lens star Elye Wahi stalled.

Marseille had been interested in signing 25-year-old Nketiah, but thought Arsenal were asking too much for the player.

Arsenal have since signalled they are prepared to be more reasonable as they look to shift Nketiah out.

Marseille turned their attention to Lens’ 21-year-old forward Wahi, who they thought to be a more feasible option.

However, now according to French radio station RMC, Marseille have gone back for Nketiah after seeing their efforts to sign Wahi hit a standstill.

New Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has been backed heavily this summer.

He is an admirer of Nketiah and feels that the Arsenal man would score goals in Ligue 1.

Arsenal are suggested to now want €25m for Nketiah.

Marseille will now hope that they will manage to conclude a deal to take Nketiah to France.