Crystal Palace are set to add a recall clause to Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s loan move to Sheffield United, according to the Evening Standard.

The 21-year-old winger is considered a top prospect at Selhurst Park, but he suffered with injuries last season and barely featured.

Rak-Sakyi had an impressive loan spell at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season where he made 25-goal contributions in 50 games.

Palace believe another loan would fit the bill and a host of sides have been jostling for position to sign Rak-Sakyi.

It is Sheffield United who are set to win the race though with a big loan fee, of over £1m, and picking up 100 per cent of his wages.

However, if they loan out Rak-Sakyi to the Blades, Crystal Palace will add a recall clause to his loan.

Crystal Palace want the ability to be able to bring the winger back in the January transfer window if needed.

That is a blow for Sheffield United, but it remains to be seen there are specific conditions which would have to be met for the loan recall clause to be able to be activated.