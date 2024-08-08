Fiorentina have now struck a deal for the signature of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Amir Richardson this summer.

The 22-year-old Reims midfielder is a wanted man at several clubs in the ongoing transfer window and has further boosted his standing at the Olympic Games for Morocco.

Richardson has suitors in the Premier League where Everton and Tottenham are interested in getting their hands on him.

Everton have even tabled a bid worth €9m but Reims are holding out for a fee of €12m before agreeing to sell the player.

Now, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Fiorentina have an agreement on the basis of a fee of €10m.

Reims have also demanded a ten per cent sell-on clause, which the Italians have agreed to.

Now Fiorentina must finalise personal terms with Richardson and get him booked into a medical.

It remains to be seen whether Everton or Tottenham look to put in an improved offer to try and gazump Fiorentina’s pursuit of the midfielder.