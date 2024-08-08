French side Rennes have agreed a move with League One side Birmingham City to sign their 20-year-old midfielder Jordan James, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Despite being just 20, the Welsh international has already established himself as a regular in Blues’ first-team.

Since making his debut in late 2021 he has notched up 105 appearances in a Birmingham City shirt and has scored ten goals for his team.

Teams have taken note of his potential and now an offer has arrived from the French shores.

Rennes have been working on a deal to sign James and they have even gone on to agree a deal to sign the player.

Things moved quickly after the French club registered their interest on Thursday morning.

Birmingham City accepted their bid and the French club then wasted no time to agree personal terms with the player.

James is set to undergo his medical with Rennes in the next two days before sealing his exit from England.