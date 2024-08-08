Kurt Zouma’s medical with Shabab Al-Ahli is ‘going to be crucial’ due to problems with the West Ham United defender’s knees, according to ExWHUemployee.

West Ham have accepted a proposal from the Dubai based side and now Zouma is preparing to undergo his medical.

All being well, the French centre-back will be expected to complete the move within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The move is likely a free transfer as West Ham focus on removing his hefty pay packet from their wage bill.

However, West Ham must hope that Zouma comes through his medical.

The medical is, it is claimed, ‘going to be crucial’ due to Zouma having had various issues with his knees.

Shabab Al-Ahli will take a close look at the defender and put him through the necessary checks.

Playing in the United Arab Emirates is likely to be a less intense experience for Zouma than turning out in the Premier League every week, but the Dubai side will still want to be sure he is able to meet the challenge.