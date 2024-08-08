Atletico Nacional’s Andres Salazar has been given a Government Body Endorsement, which will help Hearts in their process of getting him a work permit, according to the Daily Record.

Hearts have identified potential in the Colombian full-back and are working on a deal to take him to Scotland.

The process has been going on for some time, though they are yet to conclude it given their issues with getting a work permit.

While the processes continue, Hearts have been given a boost by the Scottish Football Association panel.

In a meeting of the panel held on Thursday, no issues were presented for the club or the player to move to Tynecastle Park.

It will ease Hearts’ efforts and now they can apply for a work permit for the player after which the transfer can be sealed.

Salazar flew to Scotland to watch Hearts’ goalless draw against Rangers last week.

It now remains to be seen how quickly Steven Naismith’s side can wrap up the deal for Salazar.