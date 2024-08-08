Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has insisted that Magpies star Kieran Trippier is not actively looking to leave the club this summer.

The England international was Newcastle’s first signing in the winter of 2022 after the takeover.

The 33-year-old has been a very important part of Howe’s team, but he has been linked with a possible move away from the club this summer.

Saudi Arabian clubs were interested in him but the Newcastle boss made it clear that Trippier is fully committed to the club and he is ready to fight for his place in the team.

Howe also stressed that he sees the 33-year-old right-back as a vital part of the team and stressed the player is currently not looking to move on from the club.

“I don’t think Kieran’s openly looking to leave”, the Newcastle boss told a press conference about the 33-year-old full-back.

“He’s been very good in training this week — has come back with an ambition to play and fight for his place, like every player does in pre-season.

“I see a player who is fully committed.”

Howe though cannot completely close the door on an exit as Newcastle need to meet financial rules.

“I see him as a huge part of the team and the squad going forward, but while we’re in this moment with FFP affecting the club, there is still the possibility that anyone could leave.

“I won’t talk about individual players but naturally with incomings there will be outgoings too.”

Trippier has now entered the final year of his contract at Newcastle and would be free to speak to other clubs from January if he does not pen a fresh deal.