Huddersfield Town are set to sign West Ham’s 19-year-old striker Callum Marshall on a loan deal this summer, according to the ExWHUEmployee.

The 19-year-old striker spent the latter half of last season at West Brom but made just three substitute appearances in the Championship.

West Ham and the player have been keen to choose the right loan this summer to play more football next season.

Huddersfield have been in talks with West Ham over a deal to sign the forward on loan for the upcoming season.

It has been claimed that a deal is now in place for Marshall to join the Yorkshire side on a season-long loan.

The Terriers worked hard to convince the player to join them on loan following his experience at West Brom last season.

Huddersfield boss Michael Duff has been keen to sign his fellow Northern Irishman on a loan this summer.

The two clubs are now finalising the details of the deal as Marshall prepares to spend next season at Huddersfield.