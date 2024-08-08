Both Leeds United and Hull City have met the terms being requested by a club to let one of their stars move on loan this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Leeds need to replace Crysencio Summerville following his exit to West Ham, while earlier this summer Hull lost Jaden Philogene to Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a player both are interested in and the Eagles will loan him out.

Sheffield United are the frontrunners in the chase after meeting Palace’s loan fee and full wage coverage demands.

Leeds and Hull though have also met Crystal Palace’s demands for the winger.

They are prepared to pay the loan fee of over £1m and cover Rak-Sakyi’s wages in full.

Leeds are trying to sign Jonathan Rowe from Norwich City, but even if they land Rowe then they could sign another attacker.

Sheffield United however remain clear favourites to complete the capture of Rak-Sakyi.

Crystal Palace will also put a recall agreement in any loan deal.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a productive spell at Charlton Athletic during the 2022/23 season, finishing with 24 goal contributions in 49 appearances.