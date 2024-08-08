Leeds United are ‘willing to increase’ the offer they have put on the table for one of their key attacking targets this month, according to Sky Sports News.

Daniel Farke’s men suffered a blow recently when Crysencio Summerville left for West Ham, while there continues to be speculation over the future of Willy Gnonto.

Leeds want Norwich City man Jonathan Rowe as a direct replacement for Summerville.

The Whites have been in talks with Norwich over getting a deal done despite the Canaries’ unwillingness to sell him.

The Whites were said to have offered an initial fee of £7m, which was nowhere close to Norwich’s valuation of the winger this summer.

Leeds are now ‘willing to increase’ their offer in order to get close to the asking price set by Norwich.

The Whites are prepared to push the envelope and invest more money to land one of their top targets in Rowe this summer.

Norwich have already sold Gabriel Sara this summer and are not keen to move on the 21-year-old winger.

But Leeds are continuing to negotiate and try to find a breakthrough in talks to take Rowe to Elland Road this summer.