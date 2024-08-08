Liverpool starlet Lewis Koumas is expected to sign for a Championship club in the next week after putting pen-to-paper to a new deal with the Merseyside club, according to the Daily Mail.

The young winger has been having an impressive 2024, earning his international debut for Wales back in May.

He was even given his senior debut by Liverpool, playing for 63 minutes in the FA Cup fifth round match against Southampton.

The Reds are now making preparations to reward Koumas for his achievements this year by giving him a new contract.

However, Koumas will spend the season away from Liverpool, with the Championship being his most likely destination.

Liverpool will be open to listen to offers for Koumas and will send him out on a season-long loan.

It is expected that he will seal a loan move to a Championship club over the course of the next week.

Koumas has been a regular for Liverpool’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams.