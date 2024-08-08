Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt as Bayern Munich have received an ultimatum from Bayer Leverkusen over their interest in Jonathan Tah.

Tah has been identified as the top target by Bayern Munich this summer and the defender wants the move as well.

However, the German giants cannot sign Tah without sanctioning the sale of De Ligt, who is pushing for a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils do not want to pay Bayern Munich’s €50m asking price, which has dragged out the negotiations between the two clubs.

However, according to German daily Bild (via FCBinside), Bayern Munich have been asked to hurry up if they want to sign Tah this summer.

It has been claimed that Leverkusen want a final decision from the Bavarians and a definitive offer for the centre-back by this weekend.

The uncertainty around Tah is affecting Xabi Alonso’s squad planning for the upcoming season.

That could be a major boost for Manchester United in their pursuit of De Ligt as Bayern Munich need his sale before they can sign the Leverkusen star.