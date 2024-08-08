Manchester United are set to sign Polish goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk this summer from Arsenal, it has been claimed in Poland.

He started out in the Everton academy before spending the last five years at Arsenal playing for their Under-18s and the Under-21s.

Graczyk left Arsenal this summer when his contract expired but is now set to find a new club in the Premier League.

According to Polish outlet SportoweFakty, Manchester United are closing in on signing the 21-year-old goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window.

Talks are ongoing and the Pole is set to join the Premier League giants this summer after leaving Arsenal.

Manchester United would still have to agree compensation with Arsenal for the signature of Graczyk.

The 21-year-old is likely to be the fourth-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United next season.

Graczyk has represented Poland in youth internationals and will now hope to further develop at Manchester United going forward.