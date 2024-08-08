Marseille have tabled a new and improved bid for Leicester City and West Ham United target Elye Wahi for a move in the ongoing transfer window.

Wahi has four years left on his contract but is almost certain to move on from Lens this summer.

The striker is wanted in the Premier League where Leicester and West Ham are interested in signing the forward this month.

However, Wahi wants to join Marseille with the French club failing with a first bid of €20m in recent days.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the French giants have put in an improved offer for the striker.

Marseille tabled a bid worth €22m, which includes a €4m fee for an initial deal for the Lens striker.

The proposal also includes an easily achievable automatic purchase clause that would see Wahi join Marseille on a permanent deal later.

The two clubs are locked in negotiations with the striker continuing to push for a move to Marseille this summer.