Serie A giants Napoli are working to insert a few more add-ons in a proposed new offer for Billy Gilmour to get close to Brighton’s asking price.

Antonio Conte has identified the Scotland midfielder as one of his primary targets for the ongoing transfer window.

Napoli have been in talks with Brighton to work out a deal but negotiations are yet to bear any results.

Brighton rejected their previous offer of €10m but Napoli have already been working on a new bid for the midfielder.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Napoli), Napoli are trying to find ways to get close to Brighton’s asking price.

It has been claimed that the club are planning to insert a few more add-ons in the proposed new offer.

Napoli hope it will help them get close to Brighton’s demands and trigger a compromise between the two clubs.

The Seagulls are eyeing a deal somewhere around the €15m mark before they could sanction Gilmour’s sale

The midfielder wants the move and has already agreed personal terms on a contract with Napoli.