Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is happy to hold on to West Ham United target Kieran Trippier beyond the end of the transfer window, according to the Chronicle.

Trippier is in the final year of his contract and he has been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer.

He has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs and Trippier has also emerged as a target for West Ham.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui believes the experienced full-back would be a good fit in his squad next season.

However, it has been claimed that Howe is content to keep Trippier at Newcastle beyond the end of the window.

The Newcastle boss values his experience in the squad but he will have to fight for a place in the team with Tino Livramento.

Trippier is set to hold talks with Howe to discuss his future following interest from the Hammers.

West Ham are prepared to offer him a longer contract while Newcastle are yet to offer him a new deal.