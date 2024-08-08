Nottingham Forest ‘remain confident’ of getting a deal done to sign Ramon Sosa, who ‘wants a transfer’ to the Premier League, despite Tallares’ anger towards the City Ground club.

The Paraguay winger has been a key target for Nottingham Forest who have been in talks with Tallares to get a deal done.

Forest recently reached a verbal agreement with Tallares but the Argentinian club were waiting to see it written on paper.

However, Tallares were furious after they received the official bid from Nottongham Forest as they felt that the Premier League changed the terms of the deal.

The negotiations are now at a standstill with Tallares announcing that the winger is now part of the first-team squad but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Nottingham Forest ‘remain confident’.

The Premier League side are not being unnerved by developments and feel they can still take him to the City Ground.

Sosa, it is claimed, ‘wants a transfer’ to play in the Premier League.

Forest had previously agreed to a fixed fee and add-ons for the deal for the 24-year-old, who recently featured in the Copa America.