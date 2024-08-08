Plymouth Argyle are set to miss out on the signature of their top target Jayden Danns, who has sustained a back injury, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old striker has been expected to leave Liverpool on loan this summer to get a taste of regular first-team football.

Several Championship clubs have been monitoring him with a view to signing the youngster on loan in the ongoing window.

He has been a top target for Plymouth with Wayne Rooney, who has been personally leading the charge to sign the striker on loan.

However, the Plymouth manager will not be signing Danns as he has suffered a back injury, which is set to scupper any chance of him leaving Liverpool on loan this summer.

The young forward has been carrying the injury throughout pre-season and has not been part of Arne Slot’s preparations.

The injury is worse than previously anticipated and he will be staying at Anfield beyond the end of the window.

The striker has made five senior appearances for the Reds, scoring twice and he did play in the EFL Cup final last season.