Premier League clubs are keeping in regular contact with the agent of Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have already added top prospects like Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray this summer, while Yang Min-hyuk will arrive in January.

Now they are looking to add more experienced options before the transfer window slams shut.

Spurs have been linked with Fenerbahce’s 25-year-old attacking midfielder Szymanski.

And according to Turkish journalist Elis Buse Arac, Premier League clubs are keeping in contact with Szymanski’s agent.

Even though a bid has not been made, the Polish international has interest from Premier League clubs.

Szymanski enjoyed an impressive last season in Turkey where he made 32 direct goal contributions in 55 all-competition appearances.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will step up their interest in Szymanski and put in a formal bid in the coming days.