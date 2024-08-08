Southampton have completed the paperwork required for one of their players to leave the club on a loan deal.

Saints are working hard in the transfer market and further signings are expected from Russell Martin’s men, but players will also depart St Mary’s.

Goalkeeper Mateusz Lis, who spent last season on loan at Southampton’s sister club in Turkey, Goztepe, has been tipped to go.

Now for Lis, a return to Goztepe to play in the Turkish Super Lig is on the cards.

According to Turkish outlet Ajanspor, the two clubs have ‘reached an agreement’ for Lis to head to Goztepe on loan.

The ‘paperwork between the clubs has been completed’ meaning that Lis is on his way back to Turkey.

Goztepe are expected to throw Lis straight into the team once the move has been finalised.

That is unlikely to be in time to play in this weekend’s opener against Antalyaspor, but Lis is expected to be between the sticks against Fenerbahce the following weekend.