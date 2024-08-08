Tottenham Hotspur do not need to sell Richarlison in order to be able to fund a swoop for another striker, according to the Sun.

Ange Postecoglou wants to boost his attacking options in the final third and another striker is on the agenda.

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke appears to be the player that Tottenham are focused on at the moment, but the Cherries want his £65m release clause to be met.

Spurs could have covered a lot of that sum by selling Richarlison and he is wanted by sides in Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian though has just insisted that he does not want to move to Saudi Arabia.

Spurs are willing to sell him for the right price, but they do not need to in order to be able to fund the capture of a new striker.

There are also question marks about selling Richarlison and signing a new striker as that would leave Spurs in the same position with regards to their depth in attack.

Postecoglou secured Timo Werner’s services for another season earlier this summer, but still wants more options in the final third.