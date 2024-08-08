One of Tottenham Hotspur’s wantaway stars could well have seen his escape route from north London evaporate as the club trying to sign him no longer see him as a priority, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Ange Postecoglou has been switching his focus to making signings, with talks happening to land Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, but Spurs are still looking to move players out.

One of those, who wants to go, is Emerson Royal and talks have been held over several weeks with AC Milan, who in recent days thought that they had a deal in place with Tottenham for a base fee of €15m plus add-ons.

The two clubs were negotiating the final details of the deal but the progress was slow and patience has been wearing thin inside AC Milan.

The Rossoneri had long ago agreed personal terms with Royal who has been pushing for the move all summer.

However, it has been claimed that the Brazilian is no longer a priority target for the Serie A giants in the ongoing transfer window.

The protracted nature of the negotiations with Tottenham, coupled with the need for new signings in other areas of the squad, has forced AC Milan to rejig their transfer plans.

It has been suggested that the Serie A giants are now prioritising strengthening their midfield and attack.

It remains to be seen whether the Serie A giants return to the negotiations for Royal towards the end of the window.

For Royal, the development represents a big disappointment and he will hope AC Milan have a rethink soon.