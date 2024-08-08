West Ham United are trying to hijack Juventus’ proposed move to sign Jean-Clair Todibo and their technical director is travelling to France, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers are on the verge of offloading Kurt Zouma, which will free up a big chunk on the wage bill for his replacement.

West Ham reached an agreement with French side Nice for Todibo earlier this summer, but the defender would not say yes to the move.

Todibo was clear that he wanted to join Juventus and he was willing to wait for the Italian side; West Ham have continued to try to charm him.

Juventus though still have no agreement with Nice, despite having held talks for several weeks.

West Ham are spying an opportunity and ‘are hijacking’ Juventus’ move for Todibo.

Technical director Tim Steidten is travelling to France in an attempt to push the swoop forward.

West Ham have an agreement with Nice to pay €40m, plus include a sell-on clause, for Todibo.

The Hammers would like to give the centre-back a medical on Friday.