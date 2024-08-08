Kurt Zouma is scheduled to undergo a medical with Dubai-based club Shabab Al-Ahli ahead of his proposed exit from West Ham, according to Sky Sports News.

Zouma is in the final year of his contract and West Ham have been looking to move him on in the ongoing transfer window.

The defender is close to sealing his exit from the Hammers and is on the cusp of joining UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli in the coming days.

A deal is now in place between the two clubs for the defender to travel to UAE to complete the transfer.

It has been claimed that the defender will undergo a medical in the next 24 to 48 hours with the Middle Eastern outfit.

Zouma has given his consent to the move and is now preparing to fly out to the UAE to complete the transfer.

Once the medical is done, the defender will sign a permanent contract with Shabab Al-Ahli and draw the curtains on his time at West Ham.

The Hammers are already in the market for defenders and are looking at a number of players as a replacement for Zouma.

Zouma has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, but is United Arab Emirates bound.