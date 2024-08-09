Roma star Tammy Abraham, who has been linked with Everton this summer, is expected to emerge as a Bournemouth target to replace Dominic Solanke, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 26-year-old has been on Roma’s books since 2021 and he enjoyed an impressive debut season in Italy by scoring 17 league goals.

Abraham, however, has struggled to repeat his performances from the first season at Roma after facing several injury issues in his last two campaigns.

The Italian side are now ready to listen to offers for him and they have held talks with AC Milan regarding Abraham.

Everton, who may need to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin this month, asked about Abraham at the end of July.

Bournemouth could have need of a new striker soon though as Solanke is closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are in talks to sign Solanke for what would likely be a club record fee.

It has been suggested that Bournemouth chief Tiago Pinto is a big fan of Abraham and he played a key role at Roma when the Italian giants signed the forward.

If Solanke leaves Bournemouth this summer, the Cherries will need to dig deep in their pockets to convince Abraham as his salary demands are tipped to be high.