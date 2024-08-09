Bournemouth are set to sell Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record fee, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Solanke was identified as the top target for Tottenham this summer as Ange Postecoglou pushed to bring in a striker in the ongoing transfer window.

The forward scored 19 Premier League goals last season and the Spurs boss has been keen to bring in a striker who is proven in the English top flight.

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs and it has been claimed that an agreement is now in place between Spurs and Bournemouth.

The Cherries have decided to sell the striker to Tottenham for a club-record fee in the ongoing window.

Solanke has been keen on the move and gave Spurs the green light to hold talks with Bournemouth.

An agreement has been worked out and the striker is expected to join the north London club in the coming days.

The two clubs are finalising the details of the deal as Solanke prepares for life at Tottenham.

Solanke has a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth deal.