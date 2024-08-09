Burnley are keen to not stand in Sander Berge’s way if he wants to join Manchester United but want the Red Devils to match their asking price, according to the Daily Mirror.

Manchester United have been in contact with the midfielder’s representatives and Burnley over a potential deal.

The Premier League giants want to bring in a midfielder this summer and are considering several options this summer.

The midfielder is keen on a move to Old Trafford where he could earn as much as £100,000 per week.

It has been claimed that Burnley do not want to stand in the way of Berge completing a dream move to Manchester United this summer.

However, the Clarets are not prepared to compromise on their asking price for the Norwegian star.

Burnley have made it clear to Manchester United that they want a fee of £30m and want the Red Devils to meet their financial demands.

Manchester United are assessing their options and could soon press the accelerator in pursuit of Berge in the coming days.