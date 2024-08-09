Celtic and Norwich City both saw offers turned down for a player who is now set to move to the Netherlands with Feyenoord, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Recruiting a left-back is a priority for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers this summer as he looks for competition for Greg Taylor.

Norwich are also seeking additions as they back Johannes Hoff Thorup in his reshaping of the squad.

Both clubs wanted Wolves defender Hugo Bueno and made offers to take him on loan, but they have been rejected in favour of the left-back moving to Feyenoord.

Feyenoord have a deal agreed with Wolves for Bueno and are poised to take him to De Kuip.

It now remains to be seen how quickly the Dutch giants manage to wrap up a deal to snap up the Spaniard.

Bueno’s departure will leave Wolves short on options in the left-back position where they will now have only Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Celtic and Norwich will have to now look elsewhere in their bid to add a left-back to the ranks.