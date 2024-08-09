Celtic have gone in with an enquiry for an ‘underrated’ versatile Premier League star as they continue their transfer activity, according to the Daily Mail.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is keen for fresh faces to be brought into the building before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Scottish champions are working on a deal to bring back Adam Idah from Norwich City following his successful loan last term.

Rodgers though knows the Champions League will be demanding and is now looking for an experienced head in the shape of Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Ghana international is now on Celtic’s radar and they have been in to enquire about his situation at Selhurst Park.

Schlupp is a hugely versatile performer and was hailed by former Palace boss Roy Hodgson for being ‘underrated’ due to the fact he is not spectacular.

“He’s a very, very important player. I think he’s one of those underrated players because he’s not spectacular”, Hodgson said when he managed Schlupp.

“He can be [spectacular] when he gets on a run with the ball.

“He’s very strong, he’s a very good runner with the ball, a good striker with the ball.”

Schlupp played under both Hodgson and his successor Oliver Glasner last season and ended the campaign with 29 Premier League outings.

The Ghana star operated right across the midfield in the process.

Hugely experienced due to spells at Palace and Leicester City, Schlupp has made 268 appearances in the Premier League during his career.