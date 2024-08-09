Celtic target Jeffrey Schlupp is available for sale at Crystal Palace in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

The 31-year-old winger gradually lost his place in the starting eleven since the arrival of Oliver Glasner as Palace manager in the second half of last season.

He has entered the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move to the north of the border.

Celtic have reportedly made an enquiry with a view to signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

And, in a boost for the Hoops, has been claimed that Crystal Palace are ready to listen to offers for the winger this summer.

He is not a major part of Glasner’s plans and the Eagles are prepared to sell the player for a suitable offer.

Brendan Rodgers is interested in signing a player for Celtic who has experience of playing 268 times in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic can come up with a financial offer that will convince both Crystal Palace and the player to consider the move.