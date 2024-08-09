Dutch Eredivisie side FC Utrecht are ‘about to sell’ winger Jeppe Okkels to English Championship side Preston North End.

Deepdale boss Ryan Lowe is planning for the start of the new league campaign which opens this weekend against Sheffield United.

The club though are also working to strengthen Lowe’s hand before the window slams shut this month.

Eyes have been drawn to the Netherlands for a solution and Preston are now in the closing stages of signing Utrecht man Okkels, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Utrecht are ‘about to sell’ the Dane to Preston and only a medical stands in the way of the deal being completed.

While the fee that Preston are paying for Okkels is unclear, it is claimed to represent a substantial profit for Utrecht.

The Dutch side forked out €700,000 to sign Okkels from Swedish side Elfsborg in January this year.

Okkels quickly saw his start at Utrecht disrupted by a knee injury and finished the season with five league outings and one assist.

The winger will now add to Lowe’s attacking options.