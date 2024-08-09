The shirt number that a club will hand a star once they sign him from Tottenham Hotspur has emerged.

Spurs are focused on trying to add to Ange Postecoglou’s squad by signing Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, but the work of offloading surplus to requirements stars is also continuing.

Tottenham have been hugely successful in trimming the wage bill this summer, with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Rodon, Ivan Perisic, Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz all disappearing from the payroll.

Defender Emerson Royal has been waiting for several weeks to join them, but negotiations with AC Milan have been a frustrating affair for the player and the Italian side.

A deal though is now finally in place and the Rossoneri are working to plan his medical, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

AC Milan have also made a decision on what shirt number they will give to Royal and it is the number 22 shirt.

Rossoneri fans could take a chance on the transfer going through without any unexpected issues and pick up their new season shirts with Royal’s number on now.

The exact terms of the deal have yet to emerge, but AC Milan are thought to be paying in the region of €15m plus add-ons.

And having allocated a shirt number, the Rossoneri look confident it will now happen.